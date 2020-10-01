Feasts highlight Stratford’s food delights

A CELEBRATION of Stratford’s food and drink scene kicks off tomorrow, Friday, proving there is plenty to enjoy in town.

Autumn Feasts will look to build on the recent momentum of Eat Out to Help Out but it is a dedicated Stratford initiative where restaurants, cafes and hotels will have a range of offers from tomorrow, Friday, 2nd to Thursday, 22nd October.

Feasts have been a recent addition to the Stratford calendar and are run each spring and autumn by Stratforward BID, promoting set menus, feasting events, and special offers at a host of local eateries.

Among the treats in store, customers can enjoy afternoon tea at The Arden Hotel – usually costing £22.95 each, as a Feasts special it will be £25 for two, valid Monday to Friday, from 2pm to 4pm.

Manager Josefine Blomqvist said: “We are delighted to be able offer our afternoon tea at an exceptional value, exclusively for Feasts.

“It’s wonderful to be back serving the finest quality food again and we are excited to welcome local guests back to our restaurant.”

Family-run café The Food of Love on Henley Street is taking part in Feasts for the first time this year and will be offering a special two course set menu and drink for under £10, as well as being one of those offering competition prizes.

Owner Gavriely Gavriel said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part. It’s a great initiative that will hopefully help to bring more people through our doors to enjoy our delicious homemade Mediterranean food.”

There are big-name chains and independents involved. For the list of establishments signed up to take part, visit www.stratfordfeasts.co.uk and check out the Facebook page for details of all the competitions. To enjoy one of the offers, you need to quote Feasts and book in advance.

Stratforward marketing and events manager Tor Wilkes said: “Following the success of Eat Out to Help Out, Stratford Feasts is another excellent reason to eat out and support local businesses. It is the perfect excuse to escape the house, relax and celebrate Stratford’s fantastic food and drink scene.”