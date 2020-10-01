Warwickshire residents urged to get their flu jab

The importance of getting a flu jab on time this year is being emphasised to Warwickshire residents in order to help reduce pressure on the NHS this winter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are being urged to think about how cold weather and winter viruses may affect them, vulnerable family members and neighbours this year, especially while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

Although the flu vaccination does not protect people from coronavirus, scientist are expecting a surge in virus cases in the autumn/winter period of the year when flu season peaks.

This year’s free flu vaccine will be offered to more people than before to help protect the health of our communities.

These groups include the over 65s, pregnant women, all adults and children (from the age of 6 months) with chronic conditions such as COPD and Diabetes, and others that affect a range of body systems, all children aged from two to Year 7 school age, carers and those working in health and social care and those who are required to shield to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Later in the year people aged between 50 and 64 will also be included.

GPs or the School Immunisation and Vaccination service will shortly be in touch with people who fall into these categories to get their jabs booked in. Many pharmacies across Coventry and Warwickshire will also be offering free flu vaccines.

Councils in Coventry and Warwickshire are strongly advising that all residents who are eligible have a flu vaccination to try to reduce the impact on the NHS and social care, and to protect those at risk and prevent ill-health.

Only 70% of over 65s and less than half of those with chronic health conditions had the flu vaccination last year, both groups being at higher risk of complications from both flu and COVID-19

Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire County Council is encouraging anyone who is eligible to attend their free flu vaccination appointment. Covid 19 is still prevalent and we should all take steps to protect ourselves and others from serious, preventable viruses such as flu.

“Protecting vulnerable people from flu, and also protecting our health and social care services this winter is a priority for us. Vaccinating healthy children is also an important way of protecting others. Although flu is a mild illness in most, it can and does kill. We urge people to make their appointment today and not to delay.”

For anyone living in Coventry or Warwickshire who needs advice and is worried about keeping their home warm, there is a free service, run by local energy advice charity Act of Energy. The service can also help with fuel bills and benefits advice entitlements, including whether you are eligible for heating and insulation measures. They can be contacted 0800 988 2881.

For information about flu vaccinations, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flu