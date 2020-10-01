Police appeal to find missing Alcester man

Warwickshire Police is appealing for help to locate a missing 44-year-old man from Alcester

Damien Webb was last seen in the town at around 3.30am this morning (Thursday 1 October).

It’s believed his vehicle was later seen being driven near junction 14 of the M5 (Gloucestershire) at around 4.50am this morning.

He may have connections to Newquay.

Damien is white, approximately 5’9”, of a stocky build, with slight stubble and a shaven head. He may be wearing a grey Superdry hoodie.

Officers are concerned for Damien’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 1 October 2020.