£10,000 fine issued following illegal gathering at Stratford Rec Ground

Police have revealed that a £10,000 fine was issued to a man in Stratford after a festival was held on the Recreation Ground in August, attended by more than 200 people.

Warwickshire Police have so far issued three £10,000 fines to people for organising illegal gatherings in contravention of coronavirus legislation.

The incident in Stratford occurred on 24th August and officers also issued the same penalty to two men following a party in Bramcote on 12th September, attended by more than 60 guests.

In addition, a £200 fine was issued to a pub owner in the Nuneaton and Bedworth district after officers responded to a report that staff weren’t wearing masks and people were standing at the bar instead of sitting at tables.

Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “While most people are following the rules and doing their bit to stop the spread of the virus, there are clearly some people who don’t think the rules apply to them. I hope the severity of the fines sends out a very clear message to others thinking of organising an event.

“We are committed to engaging with our communities, explaining the risks and people’s responsibilities, and encouraging compliance with legislation; but, be under no illusion, where there are clear and deliberate breaches of legislation we will not hesitate to take action.”