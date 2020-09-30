Be wary of Test and Trace fraudsters, warns district council

RESIDENTS across the Stratford district have been warned to stay alert following new reports of fraudsters posing as people from the NHS Test and Trace programme.

Stratford District Council has express concern that the system, designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, is being targeted by scammers who are pretending to be contact tracers in a bid to trick people into parting with personal information.

Anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus will be alerted by the NHS Test and Trace service.

Contact tracers will: call from 0300 013 5000; send text message from ‘NHS’; ask people to sign into the track and trace website; ask for full name and date of birth to confirm identity; ask about symptoms; ask people to provide details of those they’ve had close contact with, and ask if they have been in contact with anyone under 18 or lives outside of England.

Contact tracers will not: ask for bank details; details of other accounts such as social media; set up a password or PIN number over the phone, to call a premium rate number like those starting in 09 or 087.

Cllr Jo Barker, portfolio holder for people, said: “Unfortunately, even during this difficult time, fraudsters will find ways to take advantage of people.

“No one is immune from scams, so we’re encouraging everyone to be vigilant and take steps to protect themselves by knowing what you will and won’t be asked if you are contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service.”

If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, report it to Action Fraud at www.action.fraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.