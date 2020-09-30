Lockdown hero from Wellesbourne recognised with award

A KIND-hearted unsung hero who has provided support to vulnerable members of the community during lockdown has been recognised for her efforts.

Wendy Waters received the Orbit Thriving Communities Award in a special “Lockdown Hero” category.

Wendy, a wellbeing navigator at Hastings Medical Centre in Wellesbourne, has spent her time visiting customers in general needs homes, extra care schemes and independent living properties to ensure people are getting the support they need.

Receiving her award at a socially distanced surprise presentation at the medical centre, Wendy said: “I am totally shocked and genuinely humbled to receive this award.

“I knew I had been nominated for a Thriving Communities Award, which was an honour in itself, but I never thought I would win.

“To win the Lockdown Hero category is amazing and I am absolutely delighted.”

Wendy was presented with a trophy and £1,000 to spend in the community.

“This is the best bit about winning,” she said.

“This money will make such a big difference and I already have some ideas about what it can be used for.

“This will make a lot of Wellesbourne residents very happy.”

The Thriving Communities Awards celebrate customers and partners of Orbit housing association who go the extra mile to make a contribution to their local area or who have made a positive impact on their own lives.

There were three categories which the public voted on and this year there was also the special Lockdown Hero award, which was the judges’ decision and open to all nominees.

Orbit’s group chief executive Mark Hoyland said: “We want to shine the spotlight on the amazing people, charities, social enterprises and businesses that share our values and make the world a better place, especially in current circumstances.

“We are always looking at ways to increase our impact on communities and these awards are to say well done and thank you.”