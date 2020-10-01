Earlswood crush rivals Hampton in local derby

FOOTBALL

DEBUTANT Danny Kerrigan struck twice to inspire Earlswood Town to a 4-0 victory over fierce rivals Hampton in Midland League Division Two on Saturday.

Jordan McKenzie and Matt Pemberton were also on target for Tom Reynolds’s men, who moved up to third in the table.

It took just 18 minutes for Kerrigan to open his account for the Earls, combining well with right-back Connor Novac before firing in from a low cross.

And five minutes later it was 2-0 whena mistake in the Hampton defence saw Conal Dowling totally stranded, allowing Kerrigan to head home into an unguarded net.

It took until the 25th minute for Hampton to seriously test Earls keeper Dan Farr, who denied Jamie Smith with a good save from close range.

And in a moment of rare Hampton pressure, Farr then made another brilliant one-handed save, getting down to his left to deny Wade Malley’s goal-bound header.

The big talking point of the game followed minutes later when Hampton striker Smith was controversially dismissed for dissent, shortly followed by Hampton assistant manager Shaun Edwards, ordered from the dugouts for his heated protest.

The second half saw little change from the first half, with Earlswood making their one-man advantage count, stroking the ball around as Hampton chased.

And with 53 minutes on the clock it was game over, as McKenzie dribbled his way into the Hampton area before being fouled.

McKenzie then dusted himself down before calmly placing his spot-kick well to give Earlwsood an unassailable 3-0 lead.

To their credit Hampton still pressed to try and find a way through the Earls backline, winning a free kick-just outside the Earls area, but the set-play was dealt with comfortably.

And with 20 minutes to go Earlswood completed the scoring when McKenzie slipped the ball to his right for Pemberton to make no mistake, firing into the roof of the net to chalk up his first of the season.

Earlswood entertain Feckenham on Saturday (3pm kick-off).