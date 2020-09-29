Warwick’s St Nicholas Park to host start and finish of cycling road race at 2022 Commonwealth Games

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

STRATFORD residents will be able to see some top-class cycling in 2022 as Warwick’s St Nicholas Park has been unveiled as the start and finish of the road race for the Commonwealth Games.

Today’s, Tuesday, announcement confirmed that approximately 160 cyclists from across the Commonwealth will take part in the two road cace events.

Set in 64 acres of stunning landscape, with views of the world-famous Warwick Castle, St Nicholas Park will provide a picturesque backdrop for the men’s and women’s races.

Spectators will be able to line the route of the road race, giving local people and visitors to each location a fabulous opportunity to view the drama of the races as they unfold.

The full route has yet to be finalised.