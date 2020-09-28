Do3 battle the elements at Outlaw X

TRIATHLON

THORESBY Park in Nottinghamshire was the focus for Warwickshire squad Do3 at the weekend, as several members took part in Outlaw X.

The middle-distance triathlon was the only event of the respected Outlaw series that took place this season and consequently drew a high-profile field of professionals to compete for £15k prize money.

Stephen Bee, Sonya Chapman, Ian Dickens, Jenny Jeeves, Jo Lee and Andrew White took part in the event which was modified at short notice due to the weather conditions.

The race was made up of a 750m open water swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

Dickens completed the course in 4:51 and Jo Lee in 5:05, while Jenny Jeeves completed her first middle distance triathlon and was also third overall in her age group in a time of 5:26.

Joe Grainger ran his first trail race by completing the 26km Maverick Adidas Terrex X Peak District middle distance run in a time of 2:39.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “Well done to everyone who took part in Outlaw X. The weekend’s weather took a turn reminding us all that we are about to go into winter training mode.

“The wind made the bike ride particularly harsh on the competitors, nevertheless, they all battled on to finish and achieve great times and podium places.”