HS2 counters protests about destruction of ancient woodlands in Warwickshire by saying it will create ‘bigger and better’ wildlife habitat

AS the uproar continues about widespread clearance of mature trees and ancient woodlands for HS2, the company is staging a special event this Wednesday to highlight work it says will create a, ‘bigger, better and more joined up wildlife habitat’.

Protesters have been out in force to try to save historic trees and woodland as work gathers pace on the route, which cuts across the eastern part of Stratford district and on, north of Leamington where there has been a determined effort to save trees.

HS2 is hosting a webinar at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 30th September, for people to find out more about the habitats that have already been created in the region, and to learn about its future plans.

Speakers will include environmental experts from HS2, enabling works contractor LMJV (Laing O’Rourke and J. Murphy & Sons) and Five Rivers Environmental Contracting.

It will highlight examples of its work such as Finham Brook near Kenilworth where there are six new ponds for great crested newts to breed in, extensive grassland and new habitats for reptiles.

It says new woodland has been planted, with 6,200 new trees featuring species native to Warwickshire and grown in the UK from tree seeds sourced to be climate resilient such as silver birch, hazel, hawthorn and holly.

And it adds: “The site is already contributing to supporting local wildlife, ranging from birds to great crested newts and is having a valuable and positive impact to the environment.”

Around 250,000 trees will be planted in the West Midlands and Warwickshire by HS2’s enabling works contractor LMJV (Laing O’Rourke and J. Murphy & Sons Ltd) and their team of ecologists and landscape architects, with 80,000 already planted.

In addition, 40 ponds and many acres of wetland, heathland and meadow in the region have been created. New wildlife habitats in a variety of locations include new badger setts, bat houses, bird boxes, reptile banks and bug houses.

It says the new woodlands will be part of HS2’s green corridor which will see up to 7 million new trees and shrubs planted between London and the West Midlands, and which will support ‘delicately balanced local ecosystems’ running through the spine of the country.

HS2 has also partnered with local wildlife volunteers to find new homes for rare wild orchids, successfully relocating over 50 plants to the Ladywalk Nature reserve near Coleshill, Nelsons Wharf near Southam, and Ryton Wood Meadows.

In addition, a ‘training pond’ for otters has been created on land near Stoneleigh Park to ensure that pups can safely adopt anti-predator behaviour and learn foraging and hunting skills, before they take to the waters of the nearby River Avon.

Artificial burrows and perches have also been created for kingfishers for a similar purpose, and a bat house provides a mix of roosting sites to attract different bat species identified by HS2 surveys. Ecologists predicted it would be two years before the building was occupied, but within weeks of it being installed, bats had already moved in.​

HS2’s Phase One Ecology Lead Kat Stanhope said: “Our aim is for HS2 to be the most sustainable railway in the world, and it will make a major contribution to helping Britain fight climate change and reach its net zero carbon targets by 2050. But even before HS2 starts operating, there are countless environmental projects and innovations occurring up and down the route to protect, preserve and enhance Britain’s precious natural environment.

“We have a clear vision for improving the natural environment in the areas around the new railway, such as Solihull and the wider region. We also recognise that every location is unique, so we’re making sure that our tailored landscape design and ecology work reflects the character of each unique location, and is designed to preserve local biodiversity.”

People can find out more about HS2’s webinar, ‘Ecology – habitats and wetlands in the West Midlands’, which will run from 12.30 to 13.30 on 30th September here: https://www.hs2.org.uk/events/hs2-in-focus-ecology-habitats-and-wetlands-in-the-west-midlands/

A full video recording of the session will be published online, so if people are not able to listen live they can still re-watch the session at their own leisure through a dedicated playlist on the HS2 YouTube channel.