Man dies following A46 collision this morning

An 80-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A46 near Stratford this morning.

The collision occurred close to the Alcester Road roundabout at 9.47am when the man’s car left the carriageway.

The police, ambulance and fire service were all called to the incident, but despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of 25 September 2020.