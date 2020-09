The Air Ambulance has been called to the scene of a road traffic collision on the A46 near Stratford this morning.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident at the Alcester roundabout at 9.47am.

The accident involved a single vehicle, reported to have hit a lamp post and a male patient is being treated.

The road between the Bishopton roundabout and the Tollgate roundabout has been closed by police and the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.