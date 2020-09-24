Podium spots for Stratford triathletes

DUATHLON

STRATFORD Triathlon Club members Charly Marshall and Ellie Deaner produced fine performances to take first and third place respectively at the Darley Moor Duathlon on Saturday.

Marshall, 15, fought through the pain barrier after taking a fall on the second transition to power through the last 1,500m run to a convincing victory, 90 seconds clear of the second-placed finisher.

Deaner, also 15, showed strength with a solid third place in the challenging and windy conditions.

Earlier in the day Jules Marshall, 12, finished strongly in the TS2 race and sister Amélie Marshall, aged seven, completed her first duathlon representing Stratford-upon-Avon.