Warwickshire health chiefs included in prestige list

TWO health chiefs from Warwickshire have been included in a prestigious list of England’s most influential figures.

Glen Burley and Professor Sir Chris Ham appear in the Health Service Journal’s annual HSJ80 list.

Mr Burley is chief executive of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and Sir Chris is the independent chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Health and Care Partnership.

The list covers people who will exercise the most power or influence over the English NHS and health policy in the next 12 months.

This year’s list, which is not ranked, is more diverse than in the past, with women making up 40 per cent – an increase of 10 per cent.

Fifteen per cent are from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background, compared to just a handful in previous years.

Mr Burley – who is also leader of the Coventry and Warwickshire Provider Alliance group of hospitals – said: “I am honoured to feature in this list alongside some very inspiring leaders.

“I am very proud to be part of the NHS, now more than ever, and work with such committed and compassionate colleagues.

“During Covid-19 we have had to face challenges no one ever anticipated.

“The NHS response to the pandemic was phenomenal, with innovation really coming to the forefront.

“We are now at a pivotal point where we have the opportunity to embrace new ways of working and I am excited to be part of a forward-thinking healthcare system in Coventry and Warwickshire, working with staff and partners at all levels to deliver effective, sustainable healthcare for our local communities.”

Sir Chris said: “I’m pleased to be included again in this year’s HSJ list alongside Glen Burley and for our contributions to have received national recognition.”