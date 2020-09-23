The Ebrington Arms scoops top food accolades

CELEBRATIONS were the order of the day when The Ebrington Arms picked up a top award.

Landlords Jim and Claire Alexander were raising a glass after their Cotswold pub was named as the ‘Best Pub for Food’ in the UK by national newspaper The Telegraph and Sawday’s.

The good news didn’t stop there though for the popular venue, as Jim and Claire also found out that The Ebrington Arms has been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for Gastro Pubs 2020.

Claire said: “After a challenging six months, it was great to get the call telling us we’ve won Best UK Pub for Food for 2020.

“I am so proud of our team, and indeed everyone in hospitality right now.

“Our team are brilliant and huge respect must go to our head chef, Adam Brown (formerly of Gordon Ramsay, Mallory Court and Le Champignon Sauvage) and the rest of the team.

“A huge thanks must also go to all of our wonderful and loyal customers for their support.”

The Ebrington Arms was also named as The Times’ UK No.1 UK Village Inn & Good Pub Guide’s County Dining Pub for 2019.