Man dies and several injured in overnight M40 crashes

One man has died and several others have been injured following two separate road traffic collisions on the same stretch of the M40 last night.

Emergency services were initially called to the northbound stretch of the motorway between J12 at Gaydon and J13 for Leamington/Warwick shortly after 11pm following a report of a collision involving four HGVs and a car.

Two paramedic officers, four ambulances and a critical care paramedic from the Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A man in his 30s suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of a second HGV and the driver of a car were out of their vehicles and had suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Warwick Hospital. The driver of a third HGV was discharged on scene.

At around 12.20am a second collision – involving three HGVs and a car – took place on the same stretch of road just prior to Warwick Services.

Officers attended along with teams from the West Midlands Ambulance Service but a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Two further individuals suffered minor injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly, it quickly became apparent to ambulance staff that nothing could be done to save the driver of one HGV, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene. The driver of a second HGV, a man, was described as ‘walking wounded’ and received treatment on scene before being taken to Warwick Hospital. A car driver involved in the collision, who had suffered minor injuries, was assessed by SCAS colleagues before being discharged on scene.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to both collisions to come forward. Officers are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 435 of 21 September (in relation to the first collision) or incident 9 of 22 September (for the second collision)