Positive weekend for Austin and Power Maxed Racing

MOTORSPORT

THE latest round of the British Touring Car Championship at Thruxton proved to be a positive one for Bidford-based Power Maxed Racing and their driver Rob Austin.

It was to be a warm and dry weekend, providing ideal conditions for fan-favourite Austin to take to the track for the first time in almost two years since his last BTCC campaign finished in 2018.

With Austin being a replacement driver, he was forced to qualify with full new driver ballast on board, instantly putting him at a disadvantage.

With the first free practice session of Saturday being used as opportunity for Austin to get his head back in the game, finishing the session a respectable 20th was around what the team expected.

The second free practice session gave him the opportunity to push Good Year’s new Eagle Hard compound to the max, with Austin using the session to explore the limits of the car, finishing the session P13.

Traffic in qualifying saw the 39-year-old unable to quite string a perfect lap together, and despite him having just two sessions in the car, he managed to bring it home P16, meaning PMR were well placed in the mid-pack to make some ground up.

Race one saw Austin make a great start, making up three places during the first few laps to get up to P13.

He would hold this position for the majority of the 16-lap session, taking Chris Smiley at the very end of the final lap to snatch P12.

This meant that he would start race two in P12, but with the advantage of carrying zero success ballast.

Despite fighting hard and putting in some quick times, he was unable to make up any places, whilst not losing any ground either, crossing the line once again in P12.

With Austin making it into the now infamous BTCC Reverse Grid Draw, PMR were hoping for race two’s winner to pull out ball number 12, meaning he would start from pole for race three.

Alas, it was not to be, and he would start yet again from P12.

Austin drove hard, pushing championship contender Dan Cammish in his factory supported Honda until the very end, crossing the line just 0.7s behind to finish P11.

PMR continue their unique approach to the 2020 season this coming weekend, when Jade Edwards will become the first female in 13 years to contest the BTCC on Silverstone’s National Circuit.