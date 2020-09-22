Claverdon held to stalemate by Feckenham Reserves

FOOTBALL

CLAVERDON dropped their first points of the new Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One season on Saturday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Feckenham Reserves.

Henry Eddy and Sam Muller netted for league leaders Claverdon, while Regan Lowe and substitute Connor Elder were on target for second-placed Feckenham.

Central Ajax Reserves registered their first three points of the campaign as they got the better of GSH United 4-2 thanks to goals from Harry Jones, James Pedley, Elliott Fergie and James Taylor.

Meanwhile, FC Wickhamford are up and running after they edged out Bretforton Old Boys 1-0.

Louis Brown got the only goal of the game.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, league leaders AFC Alcester Town made it three wins out of three with a comfortable 3-1 success away at AFC Stratford.

Tomas Archer, Kallan Gill and Florin Rosianu netted for Town.

FISSC Reserves consolidated second place after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Shottery United.

Connor Hughes put United ahead in the eighth minute before Zacharius Swart bagged the equaliser after 32 minutes.

Dino De Angelis snatched the winner for FISSC in the 74th minute.

AFC Bromsgrove maintained their perfect start to the season by making it back-to-back wins with a resounding 4-0 win over visiting Evesham Eagles.

Daniel Hanson, Jack Stanton, Levi Street and Oliver Grace scored for the hosts.

Stuart McDarby’s brace fired Badsey Rangers to a 2-1 victory over Shipston Excelsior Reserves in a game where both sides finished with ten men.

Nicholas Shurmer got Shipston’s only goal of the game.

Ed Bagley was sent off for Rangers while Excelsior’s Henry Kroner was also giving his marching orders.

Tysoe United picked up their first win of the season as goals from Michael Drummond, Sam Jones and Lewis Fuller fired them to a 3-1 win away at Bearley United Blues.

Elsewhere, Inkberrow Academy won 3-1 for the second week running, with Scott White, Tim Emblem and Tim Lees all on target in the comfortable victory over Blockley Sports.