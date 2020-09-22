Brilliant Byng breaks British U20 record twice in space of a week

ATHLETICS

RISING star Lewis Byng marked his return to the U20 age group by smashing the British 6kg record twice in the space of a week.

After recently winning a silver medal in the 7.26kg shot at the British Senior Championships recently, the Stratford AC star continued his assault on the record books at the England Throws Camps September Invitational Throws Series in Moulton.

Having broken Curtis Griffith-Parker’s record of 19.30m, which had stood since 2009 the week previously, Byng put together another consistent series with every throw being above the 19.20m mark.

He added another two centimetres to his own record with a 19.73m throw and strengthened his position at the top of the British U20 rankings, and keeps him seventh in the world for 2020.

A very happy Byng said: “I’m really pleased with my consistency and timing considering the lack of competition and to have broken the British record.

“I’ve got a couple more competitions left in the U20s before I move into the U23s and so I’m hoping to push 21m before my U20 career finishes.”