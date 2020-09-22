M40 closed after two smashes

MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid the M40 in Warwickshire this morning (Tuesday) after two serious accidents left the northbound carriageway completely closed.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue reported that four HGVs and a private car were involved in the first collision at around 11pm last night, leaving one man trapped in one of the lorries.

A driver of one of the HGVs suffered a serious leg injury, which is thought to be life-changing at this time. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Shortly afterwards at around 12.20am on Tuesday (22 September), a second collision took place involving three HGVs and one car.

Officers remain on the scene and there may be delays as investigations continue. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police say the carriageway is expected to be closed until at least this afternoon.

The surface of the road has been damaged and the long-term closure was expected to have a significant impact on traffic during the morning.

The accidents occurred near Warwick services, between junction 12 and 13.