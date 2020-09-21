Saints warm-up for league campaign with Bobby Hancocks Cup success

FOOTBALL

Southam United 1

Steele 38

Stockton 1

Cole 26

(Southam won 3-2 on pens)

Bobby Hancocks Cup

Report by David Hucker

SOUTHAM United warmed up for their opening Hellenic Bluefin Challenge Cup fixture against Division One East side Langley on Saturday with a win over Stockton in the inaugural match for the Bobby Hancocks Cup.

Held in honour of Saints all-time leading goalscorer after whom their new stadium is also named, the match ended all square after 90 minutes and went to a penalty shoot-out.

Luke Cole had given Stockton the lead in the 26th minute, but last season’s leading scorer Levi Steele levelled in the 38th.

No further goals after the break meant penalties were needed to settle the contest, from which Saints emerged victorious at 3-2.

“We had some good chances in the last ten minutes to put the match to bed and not to have the penalty shoot-out,” said manager Richard Kay.

“But, with our first match a cup tie against higher level opposition, the experience will stand us in good stead should we end up there again.”