Foodbank appeals for help with exceptionally busy Harvest expected

Stratford Foodbank is gearing up for a busy Harvest period with demand for its parcels expected to be exceptionally high.

This year the organisation has distributed an average 361 parcels a month compared to a monthly average of 263 parcels in 2019.

Stratford Foodbank Manager Marion Homer said: “We know this year Harvest Festival celebrations will be a little different, with many churches and organisations meeting online, and all of us needing to put in place measures to limit the spread of coronavirus to keep one another safe. But we’d love it if churches, schools and community groups might consider if they could safely run a food collection to support us, as we are moving into a period of time where we expect to see exceptionally high level of need.”

This Harvest the Foodbank is particularly short of tinned meat meals such as minced beef, hot dog sausages, curry, chilli, chicken in sauce, as well as tinned pies- both meat and vegetarian versions.

Collection points are available at Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s on Bridge Street, Lidl, the Co-ops at Trinity Mead and Bidford or donations can be brought to the Foodbank warehouse at Stratford Methodist Church on a Monday and Wednesday afternoon 2- 4pm or Saturday 9.30-11.30am.

Donors should press the buzzer for the ‘Wesley Hall’ and stand back 2 metres, a volunteer will come out to assist.

The Foodbank can only accept non-perishable goods.

Cash donations can also be made to support the Foodbank by visiting www.justgiving.com/stratforduponavon-foodbank and more information about the Foodbank Harvest can be found by going to https://stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk/2020/09/11/foodbank-harvest/