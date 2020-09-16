Do3 maintain their good form

TRIATHLON

LOUISE CROXSON led the way for Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 at the weekend by claiming age group victory at the Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

Croxson was also fourth lady overall in a field of 2,087 in a time of 1:18.

Ines Carrera, Richard Eden, Alex Ogden, Oscar Metcalf, Paul Squires and Andrew White also competed in the Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

The sprint triathlon was raced over a 750m swim, 19.8km bike and 5.4km run in the stunning surroundings of Blenheim Palace and Estate.

Joe Grainger raced in Cheshire at the Boundary Park Triathlon.

The course comprised a 1km swim, 55km bike and 10km run.

He completed the event in 2:46 and was ninth place overall, as well as third in his age group.

Joe Lee and Mike Davis were in North Devon for the Croyde Ocean Triathlon, a 1.5km sea swim, 38km hilly bike and 12km cross country run.

Lee came over the line in 2:54 and Davis in 3:21.

There were also monumental swimming performances from James Hodges, Beccy Huntley and Janet Stansfield who took part in Ullswater Chillswim.

Due to inclement weather the format of the event changed to a lapped event, however, Huntley and Stansfield each swam four miles and Hodges swam seven miles.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “It’s great to see the squad back out on the circuit and getting such well-deserved results.

“All of the feedback around the precautions that the race organisers are putting into place is extremely positive and I hope is setting a precedent for a full and safe season in 2021.”