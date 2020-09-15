Bidford man sentenced for dangerous driving

A Bidford man has been given a suspended prison sentence after the car he was driving narrowly avoiding colliding with a police officer as he fled the scene of an incident in the village.

A police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being run down by Christopher O’Brien who was attempting to leave the scene following an altercation in which he assaulted a police officer in Spangle Way on the evening of 19 November last year.

Officers initially responded to a report of a disturbance at a property in Spangle Way. As they dealt with the incident, O’Brien arrived at the property and became involved, assaulting an officer in the process.

Another officer attempted to prevent O’Brien leaving in his car and narrowly avoided being run over.

O’Brien, 34, of Hipbag Lane was found guilty of dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker. Appearing at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday (11 September) he was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and £800 court costs.

Detective Constable Imran Ghouri from Warwickshire Police Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “It was only through luck that O’Brien’s car didn’t collide with the officer and injure him or worse; I hope he has learned a valuable lesson.”