Bexson puts in solid display to take second at Polish Ironman event

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD Triathlon Club’s Emma Bexson produced a solid performance to take second place in her age category at the Ironman Gdynia 70.3 in Poland.

Bexson started well and was leading the field as she transitioned from the 1.2-mile swim to the 56-mile bike ride which departed Gdynia into the Tricity Landscape Park.

A strong breeze made for tough conditions, but Bexson rode well to complete the course in two hours and 44 minutes before taking on the 13.1-mile run.

Athletes weaved through the streets of Gdynia for two laps before finishing on the beach. Bexson eventually came home second in her age category with an overall time of five hours and 13 minutes.

Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club Open T&F Event

FIVE members of Stratford AC took part in this well-organised event in Leamington.

U13 Martha Peters was running in her first official 1,500m race and would have been pleased with her performance.

Running a consistent pace, she finished in a strong time of 5:42.

Like Peters, Ellie Deaner ran an excellent race. Returning after a long period of injury, she ran a five-second PB in the 1,500m to finish in 5:17.4.

M70 athlete David Jones completed his quickest 1,500m for three-and-a-half years, with his time of 5:44.2 becoming a new club record.

He also moved up to second place in the UK rankings for his age group.

Also running in the 1,500m was U15 star Alex Adams – who is in the UK top 20 in his age group – and he was no match for his competitors, comfortably winning the race by 25 seconds in 4:30.9.

Meanwhile, Paula Williams, the UK’s top ranked javelin thrower in her age bracket, was disappointed with her throw of 34.01m, but was happier with her time of 13.39s in the 100m.