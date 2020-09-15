Three arrested on suspicion of burglary at Stratford’s former BHS store

Three males were arrested on suspicion of burglary, after being discovered in the former BHS building in Stratford early on Monday morning.

Police spotted five individuals enter the building on Stratford District Council’s CCTV camera system and officers quickly attended the scene.

Once within the building officers suspected they could hear damage being caused within, but when the males were located they fled onto the roof of the building.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to help with access, to provide a safe way to remove the suspects.

Three males were later found within a plant room on the top floor and arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old man have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.