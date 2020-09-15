Aston Martin brings luxury to the world of racing sims

IF your only experience of racing simulators is in an amusement arcade, Aston Martin is offering something a little different with its first entry into the market unveiled today, Tuesday.

The AMR-C01 Racing Simulator is a luxury home simulator for drivers who want to compete in the virtual or the real world – and is priced at more than £50,000.

It is designed by Aston Martin at its Gaydon headquarters and engineered by Curv Racing Simulators, which is led by Stratford-based Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner.

The AMR-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and utilises the latest technology, while the seating position mirrors that of Aston Martin hypercar the Valkyrie.

It is crafted in carbon fibre, with the front of the sim’s bodywork shaped to echo the Aston Martin Racing grille.

Aston’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman said: “This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage.

“I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Esports racing has enjoyed exponential growth during lockdown and continues to thrive now that real-life racing has resumed. The AMR-C01 is aimed at those who enjoy the virtual world of competitive Esports and also for dedicated racing drivers who want to hone their skills before their next race.

Turner, who is a simulator specialist with more than 20 years’ experience in cutting edge F1 simulation, said: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved.

“We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, with design and engineering creating what I believe to be the most beautiful home simulator available.”

It is limited to just 150 examples and the order book is now open. The simulator comes with a base RRP of £57,500 plus tax. First deliveries are on schedule to take place in the last quarter of this year. For further information go to: www.curvrs.com