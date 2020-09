ANGLING

SHIPSTON Angling Club retained the Cotswold Cup at Clanfield on the River Thames on Sunday.

The annual event was hosted by Burford and Shipston had to work hard on each section to secure the team win on a low, hard river, with less than average weights caught for this time of the year.

Shipston had five section winners, two seconds and three thirds to win with 17 points, four points ahead of runners-up Burford.

Moreton came in third and Norgren were in fourth place.