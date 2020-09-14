Road safety in Warwickshire in BBC spotlight

THE spotlight was on how Warwickshire Police is making roads safer in this morning’s Crimewatch Roadshow programme that went out on BBC1 at 9.15am and is available on catch-up for 24 hours after broadcast.

BBC Crimewatch joined Warwickshire Police and partners to film its Safer Loads operation at Corley Services on the M6 on 12th February.

The operation was held during ‘Safer Loads’ month as part of the force’s commercial vehicle unit’s activities to disrupt, deter and detect offences.

It shows the teamwork required between PCSOs, officers and partners as police motorcyclists intercept vehicles on the motorway and bring them in to the check site so that officers and staff can examine how the vehicle load is secured and check tax, insurance, tyres, weight, tachograph and the general condition of the vehicle.

The BBC Crimewatch team returned on Monday 2nd March, to join Warwickshire Police and Highways England to film Operation Tramline to create a second short film for the programme.

Operation Tramline involves a Mercedes Actros HGV owned by Highways England from which officers can observe driver behaviours, usually on motorways in all vehicles.

The sorts of driver behaviours police see include using a mobile phone whilst driving on the motorway or failing to wear a seatbelt, and children unrestrained in vehicles. Failing to wear a seatbelt is the top offence across the Midlands and nationally.

The operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the HGV supercab because it allows officers to see all road users from an elevated position, giving a much clearer view of what drivers are doing and demonstrates good teamwork of both police officers and special constables in dealing with all offences.

Whilst both operations provide an enhanced police visibility on Warwickshire’s strategic road network, the national coverage on the BBC will raise awareness of the work being done to make the roads safer.

The films were originally due to go out on 23rd March but the show was cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 restrictions.