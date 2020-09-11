PHOTOS: Heads turn as police convoy stops traffic in town

By
Mark Williamson
The police convoy stopped traffic on Clopton Bridge. Photo: Mark Williamson

MOTORISTS and pedestrians were stopped in the tracks this afternoon as up to eight police motorcyclists zipped through Stratford-upon-Avon town centre escorting two cars with blacked out windows.

The mysterious convoy stopped traffic on Clopton Bridge and the gyratory with onlookers trying to get a glimpse of the mystery occupants who certainly seemed in a hurry.

Up to eight police motorcyclists stopped traffic and pedestrians as the convoy made its way through town.                                                                                                  Photo: Mark Williamson
A Volvo and BMW with darken windows were escorted through Stratford.        Photo: Mark Williamson

Perhaps a senior politician, foreign dignitary or member of the Royal Family passing through Stratford, or could it have been simply a police training exercise which do take place up and down the country on occasions.

The police motorcyclists made sure their was a clear road ahead for the two vehicles.                       Photo: Mark Williamson

 

Let us know if you spotted the VIP convoy and know more.  Contact news@stratford-herald.com

Passengers in the vehicles were obscured.                                                    Photo: Mark Williamson

 

