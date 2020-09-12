Explore Warwickshire’s history with Heritage Open Days

A week-long free celebration of England’s historic culture has begun, with many attractions across Warwickshire taking part in Heritage Open Days.

It’s all happening in Alcester on Sunday (13th September) where both the Roman Museum in Priory Road and also the town’s 400 year-old, Grade I listed War Memorial Town Hall will be open from 10am to 4pm.

A team of trustees and volunteers will be on site to ensure visitor numbers at both venues will be limited to meet social distancing guidelines.

While the historic St Nicholas Church and the 15th century Church House in Butter Street, Alcester, won’t be open on Sunday (13th September), the doors of historical exploration remain wide open – anytime – for two virtual tours of both buildings. www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/st-nicholas-church-alcester and www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/church-house-alcester

The Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust will be celebrating Heritage Open Days this year by ‘virtually’ opening up its extensive local history museum collection. Rarely seen treasures that help to tell the stories of some of the people and places from Stratford-upon-Avon’s past will be shared throughout the week on the charity’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Follow the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust on Twitter @ShakespeareBT and at www.facebook.com/ShakespeareBT

Anyone who wants to get closer to nature can now do so by going online and enjoying Hidcote Manor Gardens (Chipping Campden) wonderful exploration of some real natural treasures at Hidcote’s Hidden Nature Digital Event. www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/hidcotes-hidden-nature

Elsewhere other sites including Ladbrook’s All Saints Church, the Fusilier Museum, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, Hill Close Garden and the Court House in Warwick, St John the Baptist’s Church in Wasperton and St Peter’s Church in Barford will also be taking part, with details of times and dates available by visiting https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/.