Gaydon Gathering event postponed

Next week’s Gaydon Gathering event at the British Motor Museum has been postponed following the Government’s recent announcement concerning coronavirus.

The event had been due to take place on Tuesday (15th September), but the first Gaydon Gathering will instead now take place on Tuesday 13th October.

Jeff Coope, managing director at the British Motor Museum, said “Safety is our number one priority and we feel that, given these recent developments, the responsible approach is to delay the launch of this exciting new format until October.

“The event will remain free but admission will be by ticket only, with limited numbers to ensure everyone’s safety. We appreciate the support we have received and hope that everyone who was due to attend will understand our decision. We look forward to welcoming our visitors instead on Tuesday 13 October.”

This new, informal event will be held outdoors on the Museum’s arenas. Updated details will be available on the British Motor Museum website where visitors will also be able to book their October Gaydon Gathering free ticket. Tickets are subject to availability and can be booked up to 12noon on the day. There will be no admission without a ticket.

The Museum will continue to monitor the Government advice and keep visitors informed of any changes. Names and contact details will be taken at the time of booking to comply with NHS Test and Trace and visitors will be required to observe social distancing.

For more information on the October Gaydon Gatherings please visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/gaydon-gathering-october