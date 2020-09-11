Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries near Moreton-in-Marsh

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Moreton-in-Marsh yesterday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a white Citroen van and blue Yamaha motorbike, happened at around 4.20pm on the A429.

The driver of the motorbike, a local man in his 30s, was taken to Coventry Hospital via Air Ambulance and is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road was closed whilst a serious collision investigation was carried out and reopened at around 11.45pm last night.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or was in the area at the time and hasn’t already spoken to police.

If you have any information or saw either of the vehicles involved in the lead up to the collision call 101 quoting incident 352 of 10 September.

Information can also be submitted by completing the following online form and referencing the incident number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/