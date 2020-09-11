Stratford Victorian Christmas Market cancelled for 2020

Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market has been cancelled this year sparking disappointment among shoppers.

The four-day event had been due to take place from Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th December, but yesterday market organiser LSD Promotions confirmed that it had jointly decided with Stratford’s Town and District Councils that the market should be cancelled.

A statement from LSD Promotions said: “We understand and share the disappointment with the councils, our wonderful traders and the event’s huge crowds of shoppers & supporters. The popularity of this amazing Victorian market is phenomenal and we will all very much look forward to next year’s event with even greater enthusiasm.”

LSD said its regular markets and smaller Christmas events will still take place and further details would be publicised on its social media channels.

A number of people took to LSD’s Facebook page to express their disappointment at the news, but also their understanding over what must have been a difficult decision.