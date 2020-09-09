Job Centre Wood Street move still on the cards

Plans to relocate Stratford Job Centre to Wood Street are still going ahead, despite a planning application being withdrawn.

The Job Centre, is currently located at Martin Raff House on Alcester Rd close to the entrance of Morrisons, but the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) wants to relocate the facility to 38 Wood Street.

The Department for Work and Pensions has previously told the Herald that it was planning to relocate the Job Centre away from Martin Raff House, as the landowner planned to redevelop the site.

It would have 18 front desks, a group session room, interview room, CCTV room, meeting room and toilet facilities.

A spokesperson for the DWP explained that the planning application had been withdrawn because there was no need to apply for a change of use for 38 Wood Street.

He added that the DWP were still planning to push ahead with the move.

Prior to the application being withdrawn, the issue of a lack of free parking at the new location had been raised within the consultation process.