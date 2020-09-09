British Motor Museum celebrates iconic small car in online exhibition

A BRAND new online exhibition to celebrate one of Britain’s best-selling small cars has come to the British Motor Museum.

Metro at 40 went live today, Wednesday, and is free to view on the museum’s website, giving everyone the chance to celebrate the iconic car’s special birthday.

The museum has hosted the exhibition on its website as part of its drive to have more online and accessible insights in their collection.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Austin Metro and 30th anniversary of the Rover Metro.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the museum hosted a one-day celebration of the two iconic British small car marques.

The National Metro & Mini Show took place on 6th September and saw enthusiasts enjoy a scaled back, but very enjoyable show.

Cat Griffin, curator at the British Motor Museum, said: “We opened our other anniversary exhibition “Range Rover at 50” in March but due to lockdown it was only open for two days.

“As the museum was closed for three months, we decided to extend the run of that display until 28th September and come up with a new way for people to enjoy the story of the Metro.

“We thought it would be a great subject to present as our first virtual exhibition.”

The online exhibition is packed with all things Metro from the archive, including facts, photos and film clips.

Visitors can also read about many fond memories of the small hatchback which have been submitted to the Museum by Metro owners.

Anyone that would like to send in their own Metro musings for the ‘Metro & Me’ feature can email their stories and images to museum@britishmotormuseum.co.uk.

Visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/explore/temporary-exhibitions for more information about the exhibit.