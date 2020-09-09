Do3 flex their muscles on return to action

TRIATHLON

THE weekend saw a welcome return to racing for Do3 after a stalled summer of races.

Under new post-Covid-19 race restrictions, the award-winning Warwickshire squad took part in various triathlon competitions, as well as endurance swim and cycling events.

At middle distance triathlon, which featured a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run, Paul Nash raced at Ironman 70.3 Tallinn in one of the few overseas races to take place this year.

He was first out of the water in his age group and posted an impressive time on the bike to complete the event as sixth in his age group.

Ian Dickens took part in the Helvellyn Triathlon in 4:43. The competition is recognised as one of the toughest triathlons in the world and includes a 1,498ft climb on the bike and a 3118ft ascent.

Amy Hinton added to her season on the winner’s podium with another win as second lady overall at middle distance.

Racing at the Shropshire Triathlon this weekend she was first in her age group while fellow Do3 squad member Jo Grainger competed at Olympic distance and completed his 1.5km swim, 39km bike and 190km run 2:35.

In other endurance events, Toni Senior took part in Chillswim Coniston 2020 which encompassed a 5.25m end to end open water swim.

She completed the event in 2:40 adding to an impressive season including being fifth lady overall at the Cotswold Classic middle-distance triathlon in August.

Karen Marshall, Marcus Gaskell, Pete Wheildon, Mike Davis, Marc Bozdogan, Andrew White and Grant Marshall took part in the Mad Summer Hare sportive.

They completed the event in under six hours, with Marshall second lady overall.

The squad is now setting its sights on Ironman Portugal, Cotswold 113 and Outlaw X, another middle-distance race, along with local headliner the Stratford Triathlon.

Despite the lack of competitions and races, Do3 has continued its busy training schedule throughout lockdown with virtual racing and online coaching contributing to the results.

The organisation has also expanded its portfolio of services with new open water swim sessions at Compton Verney.

Taking place until the end of the month on Sunday mornings and Tuesday evenings, the sessions give open water swimmers a safe environment in close vicinity to Stratford on Avon.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “The squad continues to perform after months of indoor training and the results highlight everyone’s determination despite the restrictive circumstances.

“My thanks go to our sponsors Everyone Active, Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort, Yonda Sport, Xendurance, Swans and Shires Physio who continue to support and give kudos to the squad and all our athletes.”