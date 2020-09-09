OMG Racing endure tough Silverstone trip

MOTORSPORT

TEAM heroics were the only highlights to come from the latest British Superbikes Championship rounds at Silverstone for Stratford-based OMG Racing.

OMG Racing’s crew worked around the clock across the weekend, but unfortunately it was to be a difficult return to the Northamptonshire circuit for the team.

In qualifying, both Héctor Barberá and Luke Mossey looked to have found strong set-ups, breaking into the top ten on their first flying laps.

A red flag paused the action as Graeme Irwin tipped off, before the action restarted with ten minutes remaining.

After both riders improved on lap one of their second stint, Barberá and several other riders were involved in an incident at Copse.

Another red flag came out due to track contamination, and with the session over 50 per cent complete the result was declared, with the Spaniard finishing P9 with Mossey just behind in P10.

As round seven of the championship got under way, a strong start from Mossey saw him first pass the Synetiq BMW of Brad Ray before a sweeping move to pass 2019 title contender Josh Brookes.

Unfortunately, a mistake at the end of the Wellington Straight led to Mossey running wide, dropping him back just ahead of team-mate Barberá who had slipped to P13.

The two worked together to close the gap to the riders ahead and capitalised on tyre wear for the riders ahead to take advantage, with Mossey able to pass Ray on the final lap to claim P11.

After a strong performance in Sunday’s warm-up session which saw both riders comfortably inside the top ten, hopes were high for a renewed performance in round eight.

Mossey made a superb start off the line from P10, moving up into P8 and challenging Iddon by the end of the first lap.

Barberá meanwhile found himself momentarily back to P18 before a fantastic manoeuvre on the exit of Maggots brought him back in front of Ward and Francis.

With Mossey looking comfortable and settling in for a battle with the top six, 2020’s bad luck struck again as the race reached the one-third distance.

With Mossey retiring the bike as a result of an engine failure, Barberá stepped up to ensure the team salvaged points.

Approaching two-thirds race distance, the Spaniard found himself in P13 hunting down Hickman, Vickers and 2020 race winner Iddon for a place in the top ten.

Some excellent racecraft from the former MotoGP star brought him into contention and with two laps to spare, Barberá made the move on the Ducati man stick into Brooklands, crossing the line in P10.

As the 2020 season reached the halfway mark, it was to be another challenging start for the black and gold liveried bikes with both Mossey and Barberá losing ground off the line.

Both riders battled back to join a seven-rider battle for P8, which had twists and turns on every lap as the order switched.

Eventually the pack distilled further, with Mossey and Barberá chasing down Andy Irwin and Buchan for a place in the top ten.

On the final lap of a gruelling 30-lap battle, Mossey capitalised on a great drive down the Wellington Straight to claim P10 from the FS3 Kawasaki man at the flag, with Barberá close behind in P12.