Jamacho makes it a fantastic four

HORSE RACING

JAMACHO made it four wins in a row for owners Stratford Racecourse Syndicate and Robert Aplin when landing Stratford’s feature Class 2 Pardy’s Dairies Fresh Milk Deliveries Handicap Hurdle on Saturday, writes David Hucker.

The only ride of the afternoon for champion jockey Brian Hughes, Jamacho kept close tabs on leader Hallings Comet before jumping to the front at the penultimate flight.

Top-weight Highly Prized laid down a challenge turning for home, but Jamacho battled on well to score by a neck.

This completed a double for owner Aplin and trainer Charlie Longsdon after the earlier success of Dariya in the Watch on Racing TV Conditional Jockeys’ Selling Handicap Hurdle.

Dariya had shortened from 11-4 to 9-4 before the off, sharing favouritism with Chef de Troupe, and her backers would have been counting their winnings as Dariya and Tom Buckley went clear before the final flight, pulling right away for a 20 length success.

Due to be sold for a minimum price of £3,200 at the post-race auction, surprisingly there were no bids and Dariya returned to Longsdon’s Over Norton stable.

Shantou Express was well supported to make a winning debut over jumps in the opening Raceday Staff Past And Present Novices’ Hurdle, topping the betting market ahead of dual hurdles winner For Pleasure, who had scored by 22 lengths in handicap company over the course in July.

It was For Pleasure who again made the running, jumping well in front for Harry Bannister, and he brought up his hat-trick in some style, beating Shantou Express by five lengths, with One True King and the rest well strung out down the home straight.

Next up was the Grundon Waste Management Novices’ Chase in which Seddon, disappointing on his chase debut over the course in July before scoring at Cartmel, was sent off the 7-4 favourite.

He made a few mistakes along the way, unlike Darling Maltaix, pulled up after being badly hampered in a Class 2 race at the course last month, who jumped well in the lead for Harry Cobden, running on strongly from the final fence to score by a neck.

Always in the firing line, Princeton Royale and Bryony Frost went clear around the home turn and held the challenge of Young Wolf from the last fence to land the Get Involved Join A Syndicate Handicap Chase over two and three-quarter miles at 20-1.

Bbold stepped up on his last run to finish third and joint top-weight Fidux ran his usual sound race, but couldn’t find an extra gear when needed.

Tikkinthebox defied top weight under Bryan Carver in the Keogh & Hows Handicap Chase, leading on the approach to home and thwarting Atlantic Storm in his bid to win the race for the second year running.

Atlantic Storm looked to be coming with a winning run on his favoured good ground, but his effort petered out as Tikkinthebox chalked up his sixth win over fences for Dulverton trainer Jeremy Scott.

With two horses withdrawn at the start, the closing Andy Townsend Memorial Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race was reduced to a field of seven and it was hot favourite Hooper who came out on top for champion trainer Nicky Henderson, beating debutant Luttrell Lad, who ran on well under Richard Johnson in the home straight.