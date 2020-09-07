Businesses urged to apply for Covid recovery grants

Small businesses in Warwickshire hit by the Coronavirus pandemic can apply for new grants from the County Council to boost their recovery.

Warwickshire County Council’s £250,000 grant fund is dedicated to supporting the retail and hospitality sectors in Warwickshire.

Small and micro businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors that have been trading for a minimum of 1 year, can apply for grants between £2,000 and £7,500 to put towards the costs of capital investments.

Demand for the grants has been high so far, however they are not being distributed on a first come, first served basis and businesses have until 9am on Friday (11th September) to submit a grant application.

Applications could be for refurbishing or refitting property to increase footfall, or improve visitor experience; creating an online sales presence; investing in dedicated IT and computer software; or the purchase of minor equipment.

The capital investments must be part of a clear plan to sustain and grow the businesses, as well as to safeguard existing jobs.

To see whether your business is eligible, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory-record/6450/covid-19-retail-and-hospitality-recovery-and-investment-fund

The funding is part of an initial £5 million support package from Warwickshire County Council to boost immediate economic recovery in the county.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Retail and Hospitality Fund is part of our multi-million pound package of support for businesses. We hope as many eligible firms as possible will apply for the fund which is designed to stimulate growth and sustain retail and hospitality businesses across the county.”

While the closing date for this round of applications for the fund is Friday, there will be another opportunity to apply later in the year.

For details of other support for businesses, visit the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP Growth Hub at https://coronavirus.cwgrowthhub.co.uk/