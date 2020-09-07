Animal heroes given Calor cash to boost sanctuary

AN animal sanctuary has been given £5,000 to improve its facilities.

Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Wolverton is one of 22 organisations to receive a share of £85,000 from the Calor Rural Community Fund.

Volunteer Lenka Sobotkova said: “These new funds will be spent on building pathways to enable better access for all members of our community and especially those with disabilities.

“They will allow us to welcome more people of all ages and abilities and provide better tours.

“We would like to thank the Calor Rural Community Fund for its support and also Carole Webb, our founder, who has created and devoted herself to the sanctuary.”

Andy Parker, Calor’s head of strategy and corporate affairs, added: “We can’t wait to see them use some of the grant to finish off more paths being built around the site, as well as finishing off the remaining work on their pig pens.

“We hope those pigs will be very happy and comfortable.”