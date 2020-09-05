Wonderful south Warwickshire garden set for charity opening

VISITING magnificent gardens that someone else has lovingly tended – and who has the gardener’s knees to boot – is one of the greatest pleasures of the summer months.

Normally at this time of the year there would have been gardens galore opening up their gates and welcoming visitors under the National Garden Scheme.

Since being established in the 1900s NGS has raised millions of pounds for charity.

Alas this year the number of open gardens is severely limited, but there is another special opportunity coming up tomorrow, Sunday, 6th September.

In common with the other gardens that have opened this summer, Burmington Grange, just south of Shipston, will be open for those with pre-booked tickets.

it offers: “Interesting plantsman’s garden extending to about 1½ acres, set in the rolling hills of the North Cotswolds with wonderful views over unspoilt countryside.

“The garden is well developed considering it was planted 18 years ago.

“it has a small vegetable garden, beautiful sunken rose garden, with herbaceous and shrub borders. There is an orchard and tree walk with unusual trees.”

Each bookable timeslot is for 1 hour 15 minutes. You will need to leave the garden promptly at the end of your timeslot so that the next visitors can enter safely.

To book a visit, go to: https://ngs.org.uk/

Liz Watson, NGS Warwickshire county organiser, said of the situation: “I know many people are missing their normal NGS garden visits. Warwickshire had a lot village openings planned but unfortunately most have had to be cancelled because of the difficulty of controlling numbers around several scattered gardens.”

She added: “But we do have some great gardens open to visit. They offer a great mix styles and planting: there is much for you to enjoy and plenty of inspiration. Our garden owners would be delighted to share their gardens with you and your support for NGS would be greatly appreciated at a time when the nursing charities we support, like Marie Curie and the Queen’s Nursing Institute, have been heroically on the frontline of the pandemic.”