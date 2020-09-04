Warwickshire police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A WARWICKSHIRE police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

Following a misconduct hearing chaired by independent legally qualified chair Mr Colin Phillips, that ran over a number of sittings between the 16th March to the 3rd September, Superintendent Steve Quinn was dismissed with immediate effect.

The hearing found the behaviour of former Superintendent Steve Quinn fell below the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity; discreditable conduct; and authority respect and courtesy.

The panel found four allegations of gross misconduct proved and three allegations amounting to misconduct.

The independent legally qualified chair has ruled that no further information can be released by Warwickshire Police in relation to this matter.