Shock as landlocked Warwickshire on list of possible Brexit lorry parks

THE government has given itself the power to grant planning permission to build temporary lorry parks for Brexit and one of the surprise names on the list revealed in yesterday’s, Thursday’s, announcement, is… Warwickshire.

While most of the 29 councils affected by the move are close to ports, Warwickshire, Solihull and Leicestershire are also included on the list.

Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Northamptonshire, by comparison, are not named.

The news came when the The Town and Country Planning (Border Facilities and Infrastructure) (EU Exit) (England) Special Development Order 2020 was passed yesterday, Thursday, 3rd September.

It says: “This Order grants temporary planning permission for development consisting of the use of land for the stationing and processing of vehicles (particularly goods vehicles) entering or leaving Great Britain, and the provision of associated temporary facilities and infrastructure.”

The planning permission for any of the lorry parks runs until 31st December, 2025 and the sites would have to be cleared by the end of 2026.

No site have been specified but the full list of councils affected is: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council; Cheshire East Council; Cheshire West and Chester Council; Devon County Council; Dorset Council; East Riding of Yorkshire Council; East Sussex County Council; Essex County Council; Halton Borough Council; Hampshire County Council; Hull City Council; Kent County Council; Lancashire County Council; Leicestershire County Council; Liverpool City Council; Medway Council; North East Lincolnshire Council; North Lincolnshire Council; Plymouth City Council; Portsmouth City Council; Salford City Council; Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council; Somerset County Council; Southampton City Council; Suffolk County Council; Thurrock Council; Trafford Council; Warrington Borough Council; Warwickshire County Council.