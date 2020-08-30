Meon Vale school plan submitted

An application to build a new 420 pupil primary school at Meon Vale has been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The two-form entry school, called Tudor Grange Primary Academy, would be built on land at Bailey Avenue, previously used as a caravan pitching site.

It forms part of the wider development of Meon Vale, granted permission in 2010, which has progressed to the stage where several areas of residential dwellings and a leisure centre have already been built.

Should the school gain planning permission it would offer 420 places, including 60 at reception level and the rest for KS1 and KS2 pupils, in classes of up to 30.

It would come with a large amount of outdoor play space, while the building would be set back from the street with a tree-lined access road leading to it.

The application itself has been submitted on behalf of the Department for Education and a decision is expected to be made by the end of October.