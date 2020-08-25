Kay impressed with display from ten-man Saints

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United completed a good week in their programme of pre-season friendlies as, despite finishing with ten men, they followed up Tuesday’s home win over Cropredy with a 3-1 victory over Lutterworth Athletic at Hall Lane on Saturday.

They had Kyle Locklin sent off early in the second half for comments made to the referee, but goals from George Coombes, Edgar Nikolajevs and Daniel Long gave them a comfortable win.

“The first half was the best performance since we have been together as a group against a good footballing side,” said manager Richard Kay.

“We were patient, hitting on the counter-attack and, having gone down to ten men, switched to 4-4-1 and got the third goal which we deserved.”

Levi Steele had scored the only goal of the match as Saints bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought win over Oxfordshire FA Senior League Premier side Cropredy in midweek, although Kay was far from happy afterwards with the overall performance and momentum in the team.