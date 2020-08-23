SPORT VIDEO: Stratford Town vs Yate Town

SPORT VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Football: Stratford Town 3-0 Yate Town
Football supporters returned to the Arden Garages Stadium in Tiddington on Saturday for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased. Look out for more coverage in Thursday’s Herald.
Family owned since it was first published in 1860, has been the respected voice of the local community for over 150 years.
Archive
For all our old content please visit our archive site... Go to Archive
The Stratford Herald is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation. We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.
If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact the editor, Richard Howarth at York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6NB. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk