SPORT VIDEO: Stratford Town vs Yate Town

By
Mark Williamson
-
0
171
SPORT VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Football: Stratford Town 3-0 Yate Town
 
Football supporters returned to the Arden Garages Stadium in Tiddington on Saturday for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased. Look out for more coverage in Thursday’s Herald.
Action from Saturday’s pre-season friendly between Stratford Town and Yate. Photo: Mark Williamson