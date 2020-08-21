Water safety alert after youths get in trouble in the Avon

A WATER safety warning has gone out after fire crews were called out to help three young people in trouble in the River Avon at Warwick yesterday, Thursday, evening.

The three got into difficulty after jumping into the weir next to the Saxon Mill.

A spokesman for the fire service said the boys had apparently been playing in the river and then decided to jump into the weir, where the water is quite turbulent. They quickly got into difficulty and were dragged under water by the current.

On receiving a 999 call, crews from Leamington and the boat crew from Rugby went to the scene. On arrival two of the boys had managed to get themselves out of the water, but one was still missing.

The boat was sent out and the boy was found safe, but quite shaken further up the river where he had managed to get himself to safety.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s crew commander, Gary McMahon said:

“This was a very serious incident where the outcome could have proved fatal. The three young boys are exceptionally lucky and as a fire and rescue service we are thankful that they are all going home safe, if not a little shaken to their families tonight.

“I cannot stress enough the dangers that exist when swimming in open water. While rivers may look safe and inviting, particularly on a hot day, there are hidden dangers below the surface that could seriously injure or even kill you.

“The current is also more powerful than it looks, even strong swimmers can be caught off guard.

“So please think twice before you get into deep water and not only put your life at risk, but also the lives of our firefighters or passers-by, who go in to try and rescue you.”