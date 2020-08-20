Speedwatch scheme relaunches in crackdown on speeding drivers

The battle against speeding drivers resumed in Warwickshire this week as the police Community Speedwatch scheme relaunched as part of a phased reintroduction in the county.

Community Speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where community volunteers join together to monitor speeds of vehicles in their areas with support from the police.

In Warwickshire each group uses the LTI Speed Lasers independently purchased by either the group itself or the local parish council.

Any vehicles found to be exceeding the speed limit are referred to Warwickshire Police and receive a letter with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speeds.

However, in cases where education is ignored and there is evidence of repeat or excessive offences, even across county borders, enforcement and prosecution follow.

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said “Speeding continues to be a concern for many communities in both rural and urban environments and we are delighted that we are able to start a phased reintroduction of the Community Speedwatch Scheme in Warwickshire.

“Warwickshire Police is very grateful to all the CSW volunteers who use their own time to help make Warwickshire’s roads safer for everyone, often enthusiastically supporting national anti speeding campaigns.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe added: “I would encourage anyone who is concerned about speeding in their community to consider signing up as a Community Speedwatch volunteer. As well as helping Warwickshire Police and partners to raise awareness of speeding, the visible presence of CSW helps to reduce the speed of vehicles to the speed limit, improving the quality of life for local communities and most importantly helping to reduce death and injury on our roads. This is something I whole heartedly support.”

Warwickshire Police is keen to support and develop further CSW groups as soon as coronavirus restrictions, offering training to new groups.

If you are interested in forming a CSW group in your area, contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team.