Stratford basks in the sun – and the revamped traffic measures

THE sun is out, the sky is blue, Stratford’s looking more beautiful, does it work for you?

The good weather has given a boost to the town centre as the overhaul of the makeover takes effect with parts of High Street feeling positively continental with tables out in the road, a few parking spaces in Bridge Street and a number of other changes making the new normal more like the old normal.

There was quite an outcry over many of the measures installed by the county council to create safer spaces for people coming back into the town centre – and over the last two weeks a number of evening shifts have seen much of the scheme removed.

We’ve been out and about today and there was quite a buzz – what do you think?